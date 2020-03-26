DTF - Downtown Flower
Super Glue
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
A hybrid cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Starfighter F2. Super Glue brings calming relaxation to the mind and body, but leaves you functional and energetic enough for social activities or a productive afternoon. This strain can make you feel euphoric, creative, and calm and is great for pain relief and inducing appetite stimulation.
Superglue effects
Reported by real people like you
288 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
