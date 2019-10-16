Dutchy
About this product
Dutchy pre-rolls feature a smooth blend of flower in a package that will burn even and taste amazing. Perfect for enhancing time with your friends, these WA state pre-rolls include the right amount of THC and are packaged perfectly to encourage your closest friends to pass it to their left.
Available in :
0.5gx2
Bulk
Chernobyl effects
Reported by real people like you
596 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
