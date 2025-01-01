Dvorak Botanicals crafts premium hemp-derived THC gummies, thoughtfully dosed at 2.5mg per gummy for gentle, approachable relaxation. Our gummies blend sophisticated flavors like bright Yuzu and calming Lavender Peach, each carefully balanced with targeted benefits—2.5mg THC & 2.5mg CBD in every Yuzu cube for an uplifting mood boost, or a relaxing Lavender Peach blend to help you unwind with ease. Inspired by wellness and made with care, each gummy lets you subtly elevate everyday moments, unwind comfortably, or confidently introduce friends to THC for the first time. Discover your perfect dose with flavors designed to enhance your lifestyle.

read more