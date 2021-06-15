Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Earth's Dew

Earth's Dew

Runtz Delta 8 THC Cart

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge
Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high.

1000mg Total Extract
Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes
950mg Delta 8 THC
50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes
100% Hemp Derived
No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT
Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass

510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation)
Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes

Delta-9-THC Content: None detected
Natural Terpenes: Yes

Runtz effects

Reported by real people like you
385 people told us about effects:
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!