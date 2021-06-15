Earth's Dew
About this product
Cart Size: 1ml per Cartridge
Runtz is also noted for its creamy smoke that is smooth and welcoming alongside a euphoric and elevating high.
1000mg Total Extract
Type: Broad-spectrum ∆8 THC oil with natural terpenes
950mg Delta 8 THC
50-100mg* CBN, CBC, & Terpenes
100% Hemp Derived
No Cutting Agents, VG, PG, PEG, Vitamin E, MCT
Cartridges: High quality utilizing ceramic coils and glass
510 Threaded (Works with almost all devices - button or inhale activation)
Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
385 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
39% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
24% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
10% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
