About this product
- A better version of the legend! A faster-upgraded version of the revolutionary Do-si-dos Xpress!
- Up to 23% THC- with a euphoric high and meditative calm.
- Tastes of kush and fruit cookies- mouth-watering fruity aromas with a creamy cookie aftertaste.
- Xpress flowering time- Finishes by late September or 49 days- 14 days faster than the original.
- A hardy strain- Resists mold, humidity, heat, and escapes early frosts, making this strain perfect for beginners and outdoors.
Do-Si-Dos Xpress is a medium-sized plant, mold-resistant, which grows well both indoors and out. Indoors flowering only takes 7 weeks with likely yields in the region of 350 - 500 gr/m2. Outdoor-grown plants can produce up to 700 gr. each with northern latitude harvests being ready during late September.
Be careful not to over-feed as Do-Si-Dos only requires moderate levels of nutrients. The mold resistance is good, despite its dense buds, helping in marginal growing zones such as Michigan, Maine, or any humid area. Feeding requirements are moderated, so don't overdo things in this respect indoors or outdoors.
About this strain
Dosidos strain info
Dosidos, also known as "Dosi Doe," "Do-Si-Dos," and "Dosi" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, Dosidos weed is a feast for the eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Those who smoke Dosi can enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. The dominant terpene in Dosidos is limonene.
Dosidos growing info
Dosidos is a popular strain choice for both intermediate and advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors or outdoors. You can expect an average flowering time of 63 days. Dosidos has a medium to heavy yield ranging 500-900 grams and tends to grow average height indoors, but can grow tall outside. Dosidos will finish in September through October. Dosidos can be grown in traditional soil or through hydroponics.
Dosidos effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
