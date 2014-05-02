The simplicity of this highly reputable OG with the addition of cloves adds a new adventure to chilling out on the couch. Cloves bring a bit of sweet and bitter to the party and play nicely with earthy and floral notes, once again showing how our dry farming technique is perfect for adding to the great reputation of a famously great strain. 2017 & 2018 Emerald Cup Finalist. 500mg CCELL™ cartridge for 510 thread battery.