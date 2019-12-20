Eighty Six Brand
Eighty Six Brand - Grape Soda (Purple Punch) Delta-8 THC Disposable
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Want to stay chill? Explore what happens when you puff on a Grape Soda disposable vape! This Purple Punch x Blue Cookies Delta-8 disposable pen provides a mouthwatering flavor combination of plump grape and just-ripe blueberries. It's the strain to turn to when you want to luxuriate in a bit of couch-lock for the night. Enjoy this indica blend whenever you want to relax and vibe after a hectic day.
Strain Crosses: Purple Punch x Blue Cookies
Strain Classification: Indica
Terpene Profile: Sleepy // Happy //Relaxed
* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC
* Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device
* Rechargeable / Non-Refillable
* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
* Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
Purple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1,033 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
36% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
