About this product

Want to stay chill? Explore what happens when you puff on a Grape Soda disposable vape! This Purple Punch x Blue Cookies Delta-8 disposable pen provides a mouthwatering flavor combination of plump grape and just-ripe blueberries. It's the strain to turn to when you want to luxuriate in a bit of couch-lock for the night. Enjoy this indica blend whenever you want to relax and vibe after a hectic day.



Strain Crosses: Purple Punch x Blue Cookies



Strain Classification: Indica



Terpene Profile: Sleepy // Happy //Relaxed



* 1.0 Full Gram of Delta-8 THC

* Authentic ALD Disposable Vape Device

* Rechargeable / Non-Refillable

* Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

* Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC