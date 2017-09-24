Tahoe OG RSO (1g Syringe)

by Emerald Bay Extracts
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Tahoe OG is a strain that is often sought after for its medicinal properties. This indica-dominant hybrid is known to have potent effects that can help with a variety of ailments. Its relaxing and sedative effects make it a popular choice for individuals seeking relief from chronic pain, muscle spasms, and tension. Tahoe OG is also known to be effective in treating insomnia, as it can induce deep and restful sleep. Additionally, Tahoe OG can help alleviate symptoms of anxiety and depression by providing a euphoric and uplifting high. This strain is also known to stimulate appetite, which can be beneficial for individuals undergoing chemotherapy or suffering from eating disorders.

Tahoe OG, also known as "Tahoe OG Kush," is the perfect rainy day marijuana strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

