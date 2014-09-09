About this strain
Dutch Hawaiian is a smooth sativa created by crossing Dutch Treat and Hawaiian Sativa. Beautiful stinky buds offer an earthy citrus smell that carries into the flavor of the smoke incredibly well. This balanced high may send you into a cerebral bliss before sending your body on a journey toward the clouds.
Dutch Hawaiian effects
Reported by real people like you
175 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
74% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
69% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
