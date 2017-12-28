About this product
SFV OG is an Indica dominant 90/10 phenotype of the infamous OG Kush strain bred with Afghani, an almost pure Indica strain to create the Southern California version of OG perfection.
After ingestion a wave of euphoria passes over your brain, which moments later, settles down into a general state of happiness. Along with this clear-headed feeling, you'll feel physically energized and loose like you're the Tinman and someone just oiled your joints.
Orange marmalade in color with a refreshing pine, lemon, and earthy OG aroma, this SFV Sauce will instantly awash your palate in a swirl of sweet pine, pepper, and earthy OG flavors.
Due to these potent effects, the SFV strain is often chosen by patients suffering from conditions such as depression, chronic pain due to injury or illness, muscle spasms, cramping, and stress.
About this strain
SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.
SFV OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with