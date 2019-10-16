About this product

Our 1.5 gram Platinum OG & Lemon Kush TWAX Joint is loaded with 1.3 grams of 75/25 Indica dominant Platinum OG flower, and then coated with 0.2 grams of Sativa dominant 60/40 Lemon Kush Concentrate. Hand crafted by Emerald Family Farms, our TWAX Joints are the ultimate pre-rolls.



The Platinum OG strain is a super potent 75/25 Indica dominant strain that’s a descendant of OG Kush, Master Kush, and a third unknown parent. Lemon Kush is a 60/40 Sativa dominant strain thought to be created from the cross of Master Kush and the Lemon Joy strains.



A heavy hitter, the potent Indica high of the Platinum OG strain is known to be heavily sedating in both the mind and body. Providing uplifting and creative effects, Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.



The pungent aroma of the Platinum OG can be described as a combination of diesel, spice, hash, and coffee with a flavor profile that’s similar. While the genetics of Lemon Kush may be open to debate in the larger cannabis community, everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones.



The initial effects can be heady, euphoric, and happy followed by a powerful physical body buzz that washes away stress and anxiety, often leading to couch-lock and a wonderful nights sleep.