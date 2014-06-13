About this product

Our 1.5 gram Sunset Sherbet & Alien OG TWAX Joint is loaded with 1.3 grams of 85/15 Indica dominant Sunset Sherbet flower, and then coated with 0.2 grams of slightly Indica dominant 60/40 Alien OG Concentrate. Hand crafted by Emerald Family Farms, our TWAX Joints are the ultimate pre-rolls.



Sunset Sherbet is an 85/15 Indica dominant hybrid strain created through a super tasty cross of the delicious Pink Panties and the infamous GSC (formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies). Alien OG is a super potent, slightly Indica-dominant 60/40 hybrid strain that brings the best effects of both the Sativa and Indica high.



Sunset Sherbet packs a delicious punch of calming effects that are perfect for numbing away both mental and physical pains with ease. Alien OG provides the perfect balance of physical sedation and mental imagination, this inter-galactic smoke provides the best of both worlds.



This pre-roll has a sweet creamy minty flavor accented by fresh sugary fruits and a tangy exhale. The aroma is of a sweet cookie that’s accented by sour fruits and a creaminess that’s released as you crack the tube open.



This TWAX Joint puts a new twist on the classic OG flavor and effect, with a smoking experience that is sure to abduct you into a realm of serenity.