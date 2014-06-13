Emerald Family Farms
Sunset Sherbet & Alien OG TWAX Joints (I) 21.80%
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Our 1.5 gram Sunset Sherbet & Alien OG TWAX Joint is loaded with 1.3 grams of 85/15 Indica dominant Sunset Sherbet flower, and then coated with 0.2 grams of slightly Indica dominant 60/40 Alien OG Concentrate. Hand crafted by Emerald Family Farms, our TWAX Joints are the ultimate pre-rolls.
Sunset Sherbet is an 85/15 Indica dominant hybrid strain created through a super tasty cross of the delicious Pink Panties and the infamous GSC (formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies). Alien OG is a super potent, slightly Indica-dominant 60/40 hybrid strain that brings the best effects of both the Sativa and Indica high.
Sunset Sherbet packs a delicious punch of calming effects that are perfect for numbing away both mental and physical pains with ease. Alien OG provides the perfect balance of physical sedation and mental imagination, this inter-galactic smoke provides the best of both worlds.
This pre-roll has a sweet creamy minty flavor accented by fresh sugary fruits and a tangy exhale. The aroma is of a sweet cookie that’s accented by sour fruits and a creaminess that’s released as you crack the tube open.
This TWAX Joint puts a new twist on the classic OG flavor and effect, with a smoking experience that is sure to abduct you into a realm of serenity.
Alien OG effects
Reported by real people like you
730 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
