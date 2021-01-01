About this product

Just like us, dogs may get itchy skin that can originate from many different causes. No matter the cause, itching is the third most likely reason for pet owners to visit the vet.

Occasional or mild itching by itself isn't too serious, but it could be a sign of a more serious condition when accompanied by other symptoms. It's always a good idea to consult your veterinary professional if itching becomes chronic, or your animal is breaking its skin, resulting in a secondary infection.



Not To Be Used With

Cats: due to their highly sensitive metabolic systems; their livers cannot metabolize terpenes.

Fish and Reptiles: due to their pH levels and aquatic environment.

Birds: due to their respiratory and metabolic systems.

Rodents & small mammals (gerbils, hamsters, rabbits, rats, etc.): there is not enough research on the use of Essential Oils with these animals to determine a safe use.



INGREDIENTS:

Pogostemon cablin (Patchouli), Lavandula angustifolia (Lavender, fine), Daucus carota (Carrot Seed) Boswellia carteri (Frankincense), Melaleuca quinquenervia bs. viridiflora (Niaouli), Sesamum indicum (Sesame Seed), Cannabis sativa (Hemp Seed) Oil