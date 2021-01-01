About this product

This blend was formulated for relief from chronic joint pain, arthritis, and hip dysplasia. Many aging animals suffer from arthritis and other forms of joint pain, some of which may be the result of past injuries.



Animals that are in pain cannot always tell us of their pain until they become lame or show disability. This blend provides warmth and boost circulation to the areas allowing the body to experience much-needed pain relief.



Not To Be Used With

Cats: due to their highly sensitive metabolic systems; their livers cannot metabolize terpenes.

Fish and Reptiles: due to their pH levels and aquatic environment.

Birds: due to their respiratory and metabolic systems.

Rodents & small mammals (gerbils, hamsters, rabbits, rats, etc.): there is not enough research on the use of Essential Oils with these animals to determine a safe use.



INGREDIENTS:

Origanum majorana (Marjoram, sweet); Piper nigrum (Black Pepper), Mentha piperita (Peppermint), Zingiber officinale (Ginger Root), Rosemarinus officinalis ct. cineole (Rosemary ct. 1,8 cineole), Sesamum indicum (Sesame Seed), Cannabis sativa (Hemp Seed) Oil,