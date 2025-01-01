We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
ENVY
Vibe On.
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
40 products
Cartridges
LA Affie CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by ENVY
4.0
(
1
)
Solvent
Blue Moon CO2 Applicator 0.5g
by ENVY
Cartridges
VCDC CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by ENVY
Cartridges
Mint Chocolate Chip CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by ENVY
Cartridges
Original Glue (GG4) CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by ENVY
Resin
Golden Strawberries Live Resin Terp Sauce 0.5g
by ENVY
Resin
Big Smooth Live Resin Sauce 0.5g
by ENVY
Solvent
Chemdog 91 Applicator 0.5g
by ENVY
THC 84.8%
CBD 0%
Resin
Big Smooth Live Resin Terp Sauce 0.5g
by ENVY
Solvent
Strawberry Banana Applicator 0.5g
by ENVY
THC 86.3%
CBD 0.2%
Solvent
Sour Diesel Applicator 0.5g
by ENVY
THC 82.1%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Citrus Sap CO2 Applicator 0.5g
by ENVY
Solvent
Old Family Purple Applicator 0.5g
by ENVY
THC 85.1%
CBD 0%
Solvent
3X Crazy CO2 Applicator 0.5g
by ENVY
Cartridges
Sour Diesel CO2 Cartridge 0.5g
by ENVY
Solvent
Sunset Sherbet Applicator 0.5g
by ENVY
THC 74.09%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Strawberry Banana Cartridge 0.5g
by ENVY
THC 86.3%
CBD 0%
Solvent
Golden Ticket Applicator 0.5g
by ENVY
THC 73.31%
CBD 0.1%
Shatter
Chemdawg 91 Shatter 0.5g
by ENVY
Shatter
VCDC Shatter 0.5g
by ENVY
Shatter
Mint Chocolate Chip Shatter 0.5g
by ENVY
Shatter
Big Smooth Shatter 0.5g
by ENVY
Shatter
Citrus Sap Shatter 0.5g
by ENVY
Cartridges
Trainwreck Cartridge 0.5g
by ENVY
THC 81.28%
CBD 0.09%
1
2
