Strawberry Banana Cartridge 0.5g

by ENVY
HybridTHC 21%CBD
About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

Strawberry Banana effects

Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
