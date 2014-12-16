About this strain
Bruce Banner (probably better-known as the alter ego of comic book superhero The Incredible Hulk) is one of three phenotypes of the Bruce Banner strain that has proven to be the popular one. Effects come on quickly to provide an immediate burst of euphoria before easing into relaxation that may be good for creative pursuits. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Its plants flower in 8 to 10 weeks.
Bruce Banner #3 effects
Reported by real people like you
236 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
63% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
43% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
