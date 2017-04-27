About this strain
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
