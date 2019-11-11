☀️ Type: 50/50 Indica/Sativa

🌹 Aroma: Phenos range from lemon/lime to gas/rubber

🌲 Flower Time: 10 weeks / 2nd week of Oct.

🌱 Lineage:



Black Lemon Sap ♀ is a cross of a Black Lime Reserve female pollinated by a Lemon Tree / Citrus Sap male. Plants are medium tall with dense buds exuding aromas ranging from intense citrus to rubber gas.



Glue Bx2 ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue Bx2 male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue Bx2 sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.



Photo: Family Grown Ganja