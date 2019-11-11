About this product
☀️ Type: 50/50 Indica/Sativa
🌹 Aroma: Phenos range from lemon/lime to gas/rubber
🌲 Flower Time: 10 weeks / 2nd week of Oct.
🌱 Lineage:
Black Lemon Sap ♀ is a cross of a Black Lime Reserve female pollinated by a Lemon Tree / Citrus Sap male. Plants are medium tall with dense buds exuding aromas ranging from intense citrus to rubber gas.
Glue Bx2 ♂ is {G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x [G.Glue #4 x (Cinderella 99 x Tahoe OG)]}. The Glue Bx2 male providing pollen was medium tall with medium short internodes, producing large flowers and strong branches. His Glue Bx2 sisters were medium tall, with long and fat colas of heavily resinous, medium dense buds. Their aromas ranged from pure gas to a gassy/lemon/chocolate.
Photo: Family Grown Ganja
About this strain
Black Lime, also known as "Black Lime Reserve," "Black Lime Special Reserve," and "Black Lime Special," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Aficionado Seeds. This potent indica strain descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.
Black Lime effects
Reported by real people like you
112 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
