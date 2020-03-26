☀️ Type: Sativa/Indica

🌹 Aroma: Sweet fruity citrus

🌱 Lineage:



OG Gorilla Princess ♀ is a hybrid of SFV OG Kush and Gorilla Princess. Potent and highly resinous, these plants are vigorous growers that produce large outdoor plants which finish in mid October. Aromas range from a fruity citrus to a gassy funk.



African Orange ♂ is a cross of Agent Orange and an heirloom Malawi from the Santa Cruz Mountains. The African Orange male providing pollen was big and stretchy, with long node spacing and heavy pollen production. These some of the largest plants we have seen outdoors in the Emerald Triangle, displaying long colas with somewhat weaker branches that appreciate being supported with trellising. African Orange phenotypes have aromas ranging from a musky citrus, to a deep orange funk.