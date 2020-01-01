 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Essential CBD

Essential CBD

Is this your brand?

Claiming is easy and so is setting up your profile.

claim your brand

About Essential CBD

CBD is a chemical derived from hemp. Our CBD is derived from industrial hemp that is grown in Switzerland and or the United Sates. It contains less than .03 THC and is distributed as a food product only.The hemp plant is refined down by chemical processing and producing a very pure extract that is then stabilized into a food product. We receive crystalline CBD from France refined from industrial hemp. The hemp is grown in Sweden. Additional molecular distillation to purify the product even further is performed in our lab. Then the product must go threw testing locally by PSI labs.