Eureka Cultivation
Cactus
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD 1%
Cactus effects
Reported by real people like you
77 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
