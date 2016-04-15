Agent Orange Full Spectrum CBD Vape Cartridge 0.5g
by Evexia CBD
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Our cartridges are crafted with over 71% of hemp-derived full spectrum CBD plus CBDA, CBDV, CBG and other cannabinoids. Organic plant extracted terpenes are infused hemp-derived CBD oil to maximize the entourage effect. Evexia cartridges are compatible with most standard 510 thread vape batteries (battery not included).
Legal in all 50 states without a Medical Card
Non-Psychoactive
Ceramic heating element
Over 350mg of full spectrum CBD
Crafted in the USA
Pesticides/Herbicides Free
About this strain
Agent Orange
Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.
Agent Orange effects
Reported by real people like you
802 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
42% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Evexia CBD
In 2018, we started our journey to bring all-natural USA grown hemp derived CBD products to your door. We’re proud to say we’re a veteran-owned and operated company, located in the United States.
We’ve leveraged our vast industry experience and proven track record to bring the benefits of CBD to the masses without the need for a medical cannabis card. Evexia CBD, located in Chicago, is a hemp-based CBD company that manufactures, markets, and sells full-spectrum cannabidiol infused products. We procure all-natural, organic, plant-based ingredients to support our local communities. All our products are lab tested by a third party to best ensure you are getting full-spectrum CBD of the purest quality.
Our primary focus is to improve the lives of our customers, employees, vendors, shareholders, and the community. We take pride in providing our customers with quality products and transparency.
