Lucky Charms is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The White with Appalachia. The effects of this strain are euphoric and may encourage creativity alongside feelings of happiness. Lucky Charms tastes like bright, tangy fruit. Growers say this strain is coated in sugary resin. Lucky Charms is best grown indoors and has a flowering time of 9 weeks.
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
45% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Evolab is a pioneer in the use of chromatography and CO2 to produce pharmaceutical-grade cannabis extracts. The company manufactures a full range of cannabis extracts and infused products that are rich in terpenes and pure cannabinoids -- while remaining free of solvents, cutting agents and diluting additives.