Our Gelato #33 Living Resin is a collaboration with our very good friends at The Heights Co. We were lucky enough to extract a batch of their A-grade Gelato #33 flower, and the results are beyond anything either of us could have imagined. You will immediately recognize the difference truly top-shelf source flower can make in an oil. And if you have ever tried the Gelato #33 flower from The Heights Co, you know they are the best at balancing the earthiness of the Gelato's GSC roots with the sweetness of the Sunset Sherbet, creating an immersion of flavor you will never forget.



.5 Gram Living Resin Hybrid .5g Ecell Cartridge

Terpenes: 30.15 %

THC: 29.26% / CBG 1.28% / CBC 0.82% / CBD .52%

Total Cannabinoids: 36.72%

Cultivated by: The Heights Co.