Extractioneering
Sundae Driver HCFSE - Cured Carbonated Full Spectrum Extract 1gm
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Sundae Driver HCFSE
Sundae Driver is an intensely fruity Indica dominant strain from Eugreen Farms. It's a cross between the very popular Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie. This strain has a very sweet and piney nose.
With over 8% Terpenes and almost 80% Cannabinoids, you're going to have a good time.
High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always a HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience.
A Crystalline THCa Sugar coated in HTFSE. The perfect dabable Blend Of True Spectrum.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
283 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
21% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
