About this product

Sundae Driver HCFSE

Sundae Driver is an intensely fruity Indica dominant strain from Eugreen Farms. It's a cross between the very popular Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie. This strain has a very sweet and piney nose.



With over 8% Terpenes and almost 80% Cannabinoids, you're going to have a good time.



High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always a HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience.



A Crystalline THCa Sugar coated in HTFSE. The perfect dabable Blend Of True Spectrum.