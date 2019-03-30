Loading…
Logo for the brand Extractioneering

Extractioneering

Sundae Driver HCFSE - Cured Carbonated Full Spectrum Extract 1gm

HybridTHC 21%CBD
Sundae Driver HCFSE
Sundae Driver is an intensely fruity Indica dominant strain from Eugreen Farms. It's a cross between the very popular Fruity Pebbles and Grape Pie. This strain has a very sweet and piney nose.

With over 8% Terpenes and almost 80% Cannabinoids, you're going to have a good time.

High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always a HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience.

A Crystalline THCa Sugar coated in HTFSE. The perfect dabable Blend Of True Spectrum.

Sundae Driver effects

Reported by real people like you
283 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
21% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
