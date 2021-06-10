Eybna
Jack Herer - Pure Terpene Profile
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Origin:
Combination of Haze hybrid with Northern Lights #5 and Shiva Skunk cross. Created by Sensi Seeds in the Netherlands in the mid-1990s
Major Terpenes:
39.0% Terpinolene
14.7% Beta-Caryophyllene
10.2% Ocimene
7.0% Myrcene
5.0% Limonene
4.4% Phytol
3.8% Beta-Pinene
2.6% Nerolidol
2.4% Alpha-Phellandrene
1.6% 3-Carene
9.3% Other terpenes
Scent:
A deep fruity flavor enhanced by subtle skunk and piney higher notes
Available Sizes:
50ml for 337$
250ml for 1350$
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!