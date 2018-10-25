Fairwinds Manufacturing
Forbidden Fruit THC Inhaler
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 14%CBD —
About this product
Forbidden Fruit is the daughter of two famous parents - Cherry Pie and Tangie - and she has definitely earned her own place in the hall of fame. With notes of grapefruit and orange and a relaxing, peaceful vibe, this strain is a Washington favorite.
The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.
Forbidden Fruit effects
Reported by real people like you
594 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!