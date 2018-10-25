About this product

Forbidden Fruit is the daughter of two famous parents - Cherry Pie and Tangie - and she has definitely earned her own place in the hall of fame. With notes of grapefruit and orange and a relaxing, peaceful vibe, this strain is a Washington favorite.



The Fairwinds Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) delivers the effects of cannabis without any vaporization or combustion of oil. Eliminating heat from the process preserves the strain's natural terpene and cannabinoid profile, so you receive the purest experience possible! Fairwinds uses premium, pharmaceutical-grade, and FDA-registered components to ensure our MDIs are of the finest quality and your experience is second to none.