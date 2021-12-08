Passion Flower - Jelly Breath Live Resin Nectar Drops
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
Potent. Portable. Precise. Meet Nectar Drops - Washington's most potent edible by volume!
With 100mg THC packed into just 3ml, this edible asks a new question: what does 100mg look like to you? 1mg THC per drop, 10mg THC per serving. Nectar Drops are resealable and available in strawberry or citrus flavors, as well as strain-specific live resin options!
About this strain
Bred by an unknown breeder, Jelly Breath is a cross of Mendo Breath and Do-Si-Dos. Both strains share OG Kush Breath lineage, which brings forward a strong sedative high from head to toe. Dense buds are sugar-coated and often a rich purple hue. As for the terpenes, people can expect a delicious lip-smacking and throat-coating jelly, kush, and cookies flavor profile.
Jelly Breath effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
40% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
26% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
20% of people say it helps with ptsd
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Fairwinds Manufacturing
Our mission is to provide consistent, clean cannabis products that are backed by science and formulated with people’s needs in mind, and to participate actively in advocating for fair legislation and social equity in our industry.
Our brands:
- Fairwinds Cannabis
- Passion Flower Cannabis Collective
