Flo Limone is Colorado Seed’s twist on a cannabis classic. Flo, the 1996 Cannabis Cup winner known for its light and bright buzz, is crossed against Nina Limone (Super Lemon Haze x Rebel God Smoke) to create an outstanding, full-flavored sativa that is motivating without an aggressive raciness. The terpene profile has also been described as aroma therapeutic, with notes of citrus incense intermixed with Moroccan hash.
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
83% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Lack of appetite
66% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
