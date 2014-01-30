About this product

Indica-dominant cultivated from Afghani and Blackberry strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

Sweet fruitiness with floral and earthy undertones, like sampling fresh-picked berries on a walk through the woods.



The Effects:

Indica effects, such as strong and calming body sensations, make this a popular nighttime option to relax and unwind.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless, ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



Do Yourself a Flavor!