Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and SFV OG strains. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

With its distinctive citrus taste and subtle earthiness, this is a blaze you won’t want to extinguish.



The Effects:

Quick onset euphoria and cerebral buzz with strong indica traits make Fire OG truly lit.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Ready to use – No charging required

• Simple buttonless operation

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element



