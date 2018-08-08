Flav
Fire OG Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and SFV OG strains. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
With its distinctive citrus taste and subtle earthiness, this is a blaze you won’t want to extinguish.
The Effects:
Quick onset euphoria and cerebral buzz with strong indica traits make Fire OG truly lit.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless, ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
781 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!