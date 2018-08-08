About this product

Indica-dominant crossbred from OG Kush and SFV OG strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

With its distinctive citrus taste and subtle earthiness, this is a blaze you won’t want to extinguish.



The Effects:

Quick onset euphoria and cerebral buzz with strong indica traits make Fire OG truly lit.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless, ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



Do Yourself a Flavor!