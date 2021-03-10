Green Crack Disposable E-Joint 0.3g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Sativa-dominant bred from Skunk #1. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Tangy fruit flavors and subtle earthy undertones will quickly have you going green.
The Effects:
With an uplifting, energetic vibe, this classic strain is like a triple espresso without the jitters. Among daytime options, Green Crack is quintessential.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Green Crack effects
Reported by real people like you
4,679 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Energetic
59% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
