About this product

Sativa-dominant Hybrid, a cross between Northern Lights #5, Shiva Skunk, and a Haze Hybrid. Providing a pine flavor with earthy and woody undertones, this is an excellent strain for cerebral elevation and creativity with its uplifting and energetic high.



Suitable for daytime, medicinal users have found Jack Herer to be effective in treating asthma and lung issues, along with stress management, moderate pain relief, cramps, and anxiety.



Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.