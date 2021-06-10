Flav
Jack Herer
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Sativa-dominant Hybrid, a cross between Northern Lights #5, Shiva Skunk, and a Haze Hybrid. Providing a pine flavor with earthy and woody undertones, this is an excellent strain for cerebral elevation and creativity with its uplifting and energetic high.
Suitable for daytime, medicinal users have found Jack Herer to be effective in treating asthma and lung issues, along with stress management, moderate pain relief, cramps, and anxiety.
Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.
Suitable for daytime, medicinal users have found Jack Herer to be effective in treating asthma and lung issues, along with stress management, moderate pain relief, cramps, and anxiety.
Flav premium flower is cultivated by master growers in state-of-the-art cannabis gardens and nurtured to its maximum genetic potential.
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!