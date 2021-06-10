Flav
Jack Herer Disposable E-Joint 0.3g
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Sativa-dominant cross between Northern Lights #5, Shiva Skunk, and a Haze Hybrid. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Not unlike its namesake, this strain is unique. As you inhale the complex, earthy flavor with hints of pine and wood, you’ll quickly imagine yourself wandering into a dense forest.
The Effects:
A euphoric and clear-headed cerebral buzz that’s fittingly perfect for a writer needing inspiration or simply those looking for an energetic and uplifting experience.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Flavor Profile:
Not unlike its namesake, this strain is unique. As you inhale the complex, earthy flavor with hints of pine and wood, you’ll quickly imagine yourself wandering into a dense forest.
The Effects:
A euphoric and clear-headed cerebral buzz that’s fittingly perfect for a writer needing inspiration or simply those looking for an energetic and uplifting experience.
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced
• Ready to use – No charging required
• Simple buttonless operation
• Glycol and solvent free
• Disposable and recyclable
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Jack Herer effects
Reported by real people like you
3,357 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!