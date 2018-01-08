Flav
Rebelution Sour Tsunami Cartridge 1g
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 1%CBD 12%
About this product
Sativa-dominant cultivated from Sour Diesel and NYC Diesel. Up to 75% THC.
Flavor Profile:
Citrus with earthy undertones, your palate will be awash in waves of flavor.
The Effects:
A uniquely euphoric and energetic experience with the beneficial attributes of Sour Tsunami's high CBD content.
• Rebelution signature line
• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil
• Pre-filled glass cartridge
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Glycol and solvent free
• Universal 510 thread
Sour Tsunami effects
Reported by real people like you
199 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Focused
31% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
