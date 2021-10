About this product

Sativa-dominant bred from Strawberry Fields and Haze. Up to 90% THC.



Flavor Profile:

This is no garden variety strawberry with its unmistakably rich, sweet, fresh from the fields berry taste and a hint of spice finish.



The Effects:

Perfect for daytime use, this strain will induce a euphoric and uplifting cerebral buzz that may have you coughing up some deep creative thoughts.



• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency

• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology

• Durable glass cartridge construction

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Universal 510 thread



