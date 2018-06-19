About this product
Sativa-dominant bred from Strawberry Fields and Haze. Up to 90% THC.
Flavor Profile:
This is no garden variety strawberry with its unmistakably rich, sweet, fresh from the fields berry taste and a hint of spice finish.
The Effects:
Perfect for daytime use, this strain will induce a euphoric and uplifting cerebral buzz that may have you coughing up some deep creative thoughts.
• Private Reserve line with industry-leading potency
• Upgraded hardware with clog-free technology
• Durable glass cartridge construction
• Wickless ceramic heating element
• Universal 510 thread
Do Yourself a Flavor!
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,893 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Flav
Flav represents an advancement in cannabis science. All-natural purified cannabinoids infused with unique terpene blends create our extensive line of vape products. Our scientific and socially responsible approach to product development is carried through all facets of the brand. From our flower, edibles and tinctures to our topicals and vape products we aim to produce the highest quality consumer goods on the market.