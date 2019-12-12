About this product

Sativa-dominant cultivated from California Orange and Skunk strains. Up to 75% THC.



Flavor Profile:

This refreshing and uplifting burst of orange citrus and tangy sweetness is like a puff of ambrosia.



The Effects:

Suitable for day or night, Tangie provides a stimulating and long-lasting head high accompanied by calm body buzz.



• All natural, ultra-refined cannabis oil

• CO2 extracted and terpene enhanced

• Pre-filled glass cartridge

• Wickless ceramic heating element

• Glycol and solvent free

• Universal 510 thread



Do Yourself a Flavor!