Banana Runtz | Live Resin Sauce | Rechargeable Vape | 1g

by Florist Farms
HybridTHC 29%CBD —
About this product

Florist Farms’ Banana Runtz live resin vape is a must-try for cannabis lovers who value quality. They use fresh-frozen flower and hydrocarbon extraction to create full-spectrum live resin, packed with all of the natural flavors and effects of the plant. With their Banana Runtz hybrid, you get a tropical flavor with a hint of tobacco, powered by terpenes like Caryophyllene, Farnesene, and Humulene. The vape comes in a sleek, rechargeable pen, already optimized for perfect pulls every time.

Florist Farms is all about letting cannabis be cannabis—pure, simple, and unaltered. Their commitment to sustainability and transparency sets them apart, making their products a favorite for people who love weed.

Type: Hybrid

Flavor: Tropical with a hint of tobacco

Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Farnesene, Humulene

Charger: Micro USB charger (not included with purchases)

What is Live Resin?
While a typical extraction process involves curing and drying cannabis, Live Resin takes a different approach. Flower is harvested at its peak and immediately frozen it to preserve all those natural terpenes. The frozen flower is then extracted using hydrocarbon. This method captures the true essence of the strain, offering a full flavor, terpene-rich oil that delivers a full-bodied high you'll love.

1 gram | Live Resin | Vape Pen | Hybrid

About this strain

Banana Runts is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Banana OG with Runtz. This high profile strain is believed to promote a sense of balance. Consumers who have smoked Banana Runtz say this strain makes them feel tingly, uplifted, and aroused. This strain is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening. When smoked in large doses, this strain may make you feel paranoid or anxious. In terms of flavor, Banana Runtz tastes tropical and fruity, with notes of tobacco and tree fruit shining through. The history of this strain is unknown, but some cannabis connoisseurs tell us this is the same strain as Banana Punch. The original breeder of this strain is Solfire Gardens. Strains similar to Banana Runtz include Peanut Butter Souffle (aka PB Souffle), Tangerine Power, and Lime OG.

About this brand

Florist Farms
Our farm in Cortland, NY, specializes in sustainable, sun-grown cannabis. Our eco-friendly methods ensure pure, potent products. With a focus on environmental responsibility, we deliver top-quality cannabis that benefits both you and the planet.
