Florist Farms’ Banana Runtz live resin vape is a must-try for cannabis lovers who value quality. They use fresh-frozen flower and hydrocarbon extraction to create full-spectrum live resin, packed with all of the natural flavors and effects of the plant. With their Banana Runtz hybrid, you get a tropical flavor with a hint of tobacco, powered by terpenes like Caryophyllene, Farnesene, and Humulene. The vape comes in a sleek, rechargeable pen, already optimized for perfect pulls every time.



Florist Farms is all about letting cannabis be cannabis—pure, simple, and unaltered. Their commitment to sustainability and transparency sets them apart, making their products a favorite for people who love weed.



Type: Hybrid



Flavor: Tropical with a hint of tobacco



Terpene Profile: Caryophyllene, Farnesene, Humulene



Charger: Micro USB charger (not included with purchases)



What is Live Resin?

While a typical extraction process involves curing and drying cannabis, Live Resin takes a different approach. Flower is harvested at its peak and immediately frozen it to preserve all those natural terpenes. The frozen flower is then extracted using hydrocarbon. This method captures the true essence of the strain, offering a full flavor, terpene-rich oil that delivers a full-bodied high you'll love.



1 gram | Live Resin | Vape Pen | Hybrid

