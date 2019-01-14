About this product
Grown by Independent Farms, this sweet and citrusy Hybrid of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch delivers an energetic high that’s comforting and inspiring, perfect for busting a move or two.
And with an entourage effect amplified by 21.7% THC with limonene, beta-caryophyllene, and humulene, you won’t care who’s watching."
Wedding Crasher, also known as "Wedding Crashers," is a hybrid marijuana strain made from a cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher mixes the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
A9-18-0000019-TEMP/ M9-18-0000014-TEMP