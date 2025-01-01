We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Cookie Policy
and
Privacy Policy
to learn more
Leafly
Shop legal, local weed.
Open
advertise on Leafly
Ashburn, VA
change
Shop
Delivery
Dispensaries
Deals
Strains
Brands
Products
CBD
Doctors
Cannabis 101
Social impact
Sign in
Create account
Strains
Shop
Shop
Delivery
Deals
Dispensaries
CBD Stores
Brands
Products
Learn
Cannabis 101
News
Leafly Learn
Science of cannabis
Doctors
Social impact
Lab partners
Download the Leafly App
Advertise on Leafly
Country
Leafly.com
Leafly.ca
Leafly.de
Help
Flower Union
Your Favorite Grower's Favorite Gummy
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Flower Union products
18 products
Gummies
BOOST | Gastro Pop
by Flower Union
Gummies
BOOST | Lindsay Lohan
by Flower Union
Gummies
BALANCE | Sudz
by Flower Union
Gummies
RECOVER | Champagne Showers
by Flower Union
Gummies
RECOVER | Jetlatto
by Flower Union
Gummies
CREATE | Dante's Inferno
by Flower Union
Gummies
CREATE | Habanero Peaches
by Flower Union
Gummies
UNWIND | Grape Cream Cake
by Flower Union
Gummies
UNWIND | Jelly Pancakes
by Flower Union
Gummies
RECOVER | Mr. Nasty
by Flower Union
Gummies
BOOST | Lemon Rose
by Flower Union
Gummies
BALANCE | Subzero
by Flower Union
Gummies
BALANCE | Sex Panther
by Flower Union
Gummies
BALANCE | Strawberry Pancakes
by Flower Union
Gummies
BALANCE | Keanu Reeves
by Flower Union
Gummies
UNWIND | Moon Blow
by Flower Union
Gummies
UNWIND | MAC V2
by Flower Union
Gummies
RECOVER | Mr. Big Stuff
by Flower Union
Home
Brands
Flower Union
Catalog