Forbidden Farms

Product image for Purple Wookie
Flower
Purple Wookie
by Forbidden Farms
THC 22.7%
Product image for Melon Berry Kush
Flower
Melon Berry Kush
by Forbidden Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chernobyl
Flower
Chernobyl
by Forbidden Farms
THC 20.83%
Product image for Pink
Flower
Pink
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Bootylicious
Flower
Bootylicious
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for White Nightmare
Flower
White Nightmare
by Forbidden Farms
THC 22%
Product image for Champagne
Flower
Champagne
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Dragon Berry
Flower
Dragon Berry
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Maui Wowie Pre-Roll
Pre-rolls
Maui Wowie Pre-Roll
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Sunberry
Flower
Sunberry
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Durban Skunk
Flower
Durban Skunk
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for White Nightmare Platinum Reserve
Flower
White Nightmare Platinum Reserve
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for 9 Pound Hammer Pre-Rolls 2-pack 0.5g
Pre-rolls
9 Pound Hammer Pre-Rolls 2-pack 0.5g
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Chernobyl Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Chernobyl Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Pineapple Chunk
Flower
Pineapple Chunk
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Strawberry Cough Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Cough Pre-Roll 1g
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Super Lemon Haze Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Super Lemon Haze Pre-Roll 1g
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Critical Mass Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Critical Mass Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Black Russian
Flower
Black Russian
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Candy Cone Hybrid Infused Pre-Roll 1.25g
Pre-rolls
Candy Cone Hybrid Infused Pre-Roll 1.25g
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for 9 Pound Hammer
Flower
9 Pound Hammer
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Silver Garden Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Silver Garden Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Forbidden Farms
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Lodi Dodi Pre-Roll 1g
Pre-rolls
Lodi Dodi Pre-Roll 1g
by Forbidden Farms
Product image for Black Betty Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
Black Betty Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Forbidden Farms