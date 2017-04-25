About this strain
B-52 effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
43% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
40% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!