B-52 is a 75/25 indica-dominant cross between Skunk and Big Bud. This hybrid by Nirvana Seeds is a sweet mix of skunky flavors that delivers remarkable cerebral effects. It's a great strain for commercial production, and its unique heady effects are enjoyed by connoisseurs and those with an affinity towards the Skunk family tree. A great strain for the relaxing while watching a movie, B-52 will leave you giggling and flying high.