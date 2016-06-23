About this strain
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
