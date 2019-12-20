About this strain
Purple Punch effects
Reported by real people like you
1,257 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
