About this strain
Orange Crush is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Blueberry. This strain produces powerful cerebral effects that are uplifting. Orange Crush offers a super sweet and tangy flavor profile. Growers say this strain has a flowering time of 7-9 weeks.
Orange Crush effects
Reported by real people like you
399 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
