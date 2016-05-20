Legendary Canadian breeders Brothers Grimm Seeds are back at it, reworking some of their original genetics and re-releasing classic seed lines that are hoarded and coveted by those in the know. With Grimmdica, they have crossed their heirloom Sensi Hash Plant with their favorite Afghani male to produce a truly old-school indica hybrid. The blissful, tranquilizing euphoria and rich, acrid hash flavor with hints of pine are sure to please lovers of classic indica strains everywhere.