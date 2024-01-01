Apple Fritter seeds

by Gelato Seeds
Hybrid THC 24% CBD —
Apple Fritter may be one of the best strains ever produced. These genetics were first bred by Lumpy of Lumpy's Flowers from Sacramento, CA. where he crossed Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. It is balanced hybrid: 50% Indica and 50% Sativa. The reason why you should put our Apple Fritter feminized photoperiod seeds in your garden is because the flower produced actually smells like green apples and gas and produces massive yields and is capable of hitting 28-32% THC levels. Easy to grow, Apple Fritters always impresses and will not let you down. We highly recommend copping and popping our seeds and giving them a run; you will see why they are the apple of our eye. : )

Apple Fritter, a true hybrid weed strain, is known for its powerful and relaxing high. Put out by Lumpy’s Flowers, the Apple Fritter marijuana strain is a reported cross of Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. According to Leafly reviewers, Apple Fritter’s effects include feeling relaxed, giggly, and tingly. It's a great hybrid, combining the stone of GSC with the energy of a diesel. Apple Fritter cannabis has a flavor and aroma that come off as sweet and earthy, with a light, cheesy, apple pastry influence.


Gelato Seeds is a breakthrough American cannabis seedbank hailing from Los Angeles County CA. First spawned in 2019 by a select group of professional World class cultivators, this genetic powerhouse provides over 200 unique and solid strains at very affordable prices. All of their seeds are feminized and come in photoperiod and autoflower varieties. Gelato Seeds offers their own brand as well as other top tier breeders such as Exotic Genetix, LIT Farms, Cookies, and more.
