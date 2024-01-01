Apple Fritter may be one of the best strains ever produced. These genetics were first bred by Lumpy of Lumpy's Flowers from Sacramento, CA. where he crossed Sour Apple and Animal Cookies. It is balanced hybrid: 50% Indica and 50% Sativa. The reason why you should put our Apple Fritter feminized photoperiod seeds in your garden is because the flower produced actually smells like green apples and gas and produces massive yields and is capable of hitting 28-32% THC levels. Easy to grow, Apple Fritters always impresses and will not let you down. We highly recommend copping and popping our seeds and giving them a run; you will see why they are the apple of our eye. : )

