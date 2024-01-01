Jealousy seeds

by Gelato Seeds
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

I want what he's got. Yeah, that about sums this strain up. The name of the strain is Jealousy and boy was it named appropriately; genetics that will make your mouth water and your eyes tear. These premium genetics were first created by Seed Junky who merged Gelato 41 and a Sherbet backcross. This banger can produce approximately 450-500 grams in 60-70 days with THC content as high as 30%. The terpene profile shines with fruity vanilla and sour candies. To seal the deal, the Jealousy weed strain has a remarkable appearance-splotches of purple on every nugget. So, if you like desert strains that grow quick, have good yield, and have your friends trippin' balls, Jealousy cannabis seeds should rock your garden rather nicely.

About this strain

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Gelato Seeds
Gelato Seeds
Shop products
Gelato Seeds is a breakthrough American cannabis seedbank hailing from Los Angeles County CA. First spawned in 2019 by a select group of professional World class cultivators, this genetic powerhouse provides over 200 unique and solid strains at very affordable prices. All of their seeds are feminized and come in photoperiod and autoflower varieties. Gelato Seeds offers their own brand as well as other top tier breeders such as Exotic Genetix, LIT Farms, Cookies, and more.
Notice a problem?Report this item