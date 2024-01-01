I want what he's got. Yeah, that about sums this strain up. The name of the strain is Jealousy and boy was it named appropriately; genetics that will make your mouth water and your eyes tear. These premium genetics were first created by Seed Junky who merged Gelato 41 and a Sherbet backcross. This banger can produce approximately 450-500 grams in 60-70 days with THC content as high as 30%. The terpene profile shines with fruity vanilla and sour candies. To seal the deal, the Jealousy weed strain has a remarkable appearance-splotches of purple on every nugget. So, if you like desert strains that grow quick, have good yield, and have your friends trippin' balls, Jealousy cannabis seeds should rock your garden rather nicely.

